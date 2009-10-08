RegrETSY: 3 of the Worst Items on Etsy.com

The last time we caught up with Etsy , it was to praise how the start-up has created an online marketplace for crafty geniuses–small-time makers of beautiful objects who’d otherwise remain unknown.

But not everything on Etsy is great. Not by a long-shot. And that’s why there’s Regretsy. Tagline: “Handmade? Looks like you made it with your feet.”

Here’s just three of the gems they dug up, and their comments, in italics.

What exactly do you do with a handcrafted placenta? Do you leave it

out on the coffee table? Do you put it in a shadowbox? Do you spray

Endust on it and run it over the piano? I mean you can’t even really

play with it. At least put some googly eyes on it. Then you can put it

in a tree on Halloween.

I rest my case.