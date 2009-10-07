advertisement
WTF, Google?

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Processing billions of queries a day almost guarantees that Google will get some mutations now and then. Today, TechRadar discussed some of the quiddities of Google’s Suggest function, but the “WTF, Google?” meme goes much deeper. Here are some specimens.

Google Suggest

Has Chuck Norris heard about this?

Google Suggest

Did you mean “recursion?” A programmer’s joke, if ever there was one.

Google Suggest

Where is “economic recovery?”

Google Suggest

A Google Ads fail.

Google Suggest

Maps has the potential for aerial weirdness: Did a plane just get vaporized?

Google Suggest

Another Ads fail.

Google Suggest

Who says Google doesn’t know visual design? That’s flare.

Google Suggest

Third from bottom?

Google Suggest

A “volcanic” emergency indeed.

Google Suggest

Unpredictably NSFW.

Google Suggest

Monkey games?

Google Suggest

Check out the image in the lower right.

As always, XKCD puts a fine point on Google antics.

XKCD on Google

