Processing billions of queries a day almost guarantees that Google will get some mutations now and then. Today, TechRadar discussed some of the quiddities of Google’s Suggest function, but the “WTF, Google?” meme goes much deeper. Here are some specimens.
Has Chuck Norris heard about this?
Did you mean “recursion?” A programmer’s joke, if ever there was one.
Where is “economic recovery?”
A Google Ads fail.
Maps has the potential for aerial weirdness: Did a plane just get vaporized?
Another Ads fail.
Who says Google doesn’t know visual design? That’s flare.
Third from bottom?
A “volcanic” emergency indeed.
Unpredictably NSFW.
Monkey games?
Check out the image in the lower right.
As always, XKCD puts a fine point on Google antics.