Hard Work’s Overrated, Maybe Detrimental.

Caterina Fake, who, with her husband Stewart Butterfield, founded Flickr, knows a thing or two about bliztkreig work schedules. But she points out that late nights are seldom very useful in the grand scheme of things. Hard work? Overrated:

When we were building Flickr, we worked very hard. We worked all waking hours, we didn’t stop. My Hunch cofounder Chris Dixon

and I were talking about how hard we worked on our first startups, his

being Site Advisor, acquired by McAfee–14-18 hours a day. We agreed

that a lot of what we then considered “working hard” was actually

“freaking out”. Freaking out included panicking, working on things just

to be working on something, not knowing what we were doing, fearing

failure, worrying about things we needn’t have worried about, thinking

about fund raising rather than product building, building too many

features, getting distracted by competitors, being at the office since

just being there seemed productive even if it wasn’t–and other

time-consuming activities. This time around we have eliminated a lot of

freaking out time. We seem to be working less hard this time, even

making it home in time for dinner.

Much more important than working hard is knowing how to find the right

thing to work on. Paying attention to what is going on in the world.

Seeing patterns. Seeing things as they are rather than how you want

them to be. Being able to read what people want. Putting yourself in

the right place where information is flowing freely and interesting new

juxtapositions can be seen. But you can save yourself a lot of time by

working on the right thing. Working hard, even, if that’s what you like

to do.

That raises the question: How do you set aside the mind space to see patterns, make connections, and read what people want? How do you find the right thing to work on?

Fake points to the salient example of Watson and Crick’s discovery of DNA. They spent a lot of time lollygagging and goofing off, going to parties and bullshitting over coffee.

That might seem like a historical footnote, but our everyday experience vindicates it. After all, have you ever had a great idea at your desk? But how often does that bulb go off in the shower, or in bed?

Modern neuroscience actually supports this apparently lackadaisical approach. It turns out that the best way to find breakthrough ideas might be to avoid working hard. As the Wall Street Journal reported this summer:

By most measures, we spend about a third of our time daydreaming,

yet our brain is unusually active during these seemingly idle moments.

Left to its own devices, our brain activates several areas associated

with complex problem solving, which researchers had previously assumed

were dormant during daydreams. Moreover, it appears to be the only time

these areas work in unison.

“People assumed that when your mind wandered it was empty,” says

cognitive neuroscientist Kalina Christoff at the University of British

Columbia in Vancouver, who reported the findings last month in the

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. As measured by brain

activity, however, “mind wandering is a much more active state than we

ever imagined, much more active than during reasoning with a complex

problem.”

She suspects that the flypaper of an unfocused mind may trap new

ideas and unexpected associations more effectively than methodical

reasoning. That may create the mental framework for new ideas. “You can

see regions of these networks becoming active just prior to people

arriving at an insight,” she says.

The researchers found support for the idea that blinding insights favor a prepared mind–that is, you’ve got to really internalize the problem at hand if you’re to find any sort of solution. (For more on that, check out this article from last year in the New Yorker, by Jonah Lehrer.) But to actually bring those insights to life, you’ve got to step back. (See why graphic designer Stefan Sagmeister advocates taking time off.)