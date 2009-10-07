Why I Chose Sound for my Tweets by David Brier

I don’t like to be limited to 140 characters. Just not my style. PLUS, I know my writing style doesn’t always convey my inflection of what I am saying.

So, today, I launched B.R.A.N.D., an acronym which stands for Brier’s Recorded Audio Now Delivered offering “sound bites” from yours truly.

I enjoy live communication in our overly digitized world and thought this was a more personal way to add value to clients, colleagues, friends and members of the BRANDS THAT DEFY GRAVITY group I recently created on LinkedIn (a group you are more than welcome to join, as long as you’re passionate about branding, design and the power those two tools can bring to companies). The Brands That

Defy Gravity group is designed in the spirit of Richard Branson, the

vision of Steve Jobs and the design brilliance of Jonathan Ives.

I am learning as we go so the first two are pretty good and it will only improve as time time rolls on. But launching this audio tweet brand as part of our brand only made sense. Upcoming topics will include:

The Magic Brand: Hit or Myth

Marketers are Great Lovers (inspired by Seth Godin)

The Lost Law of Branding

One of the 8 principles of Branding Unveiled

Why not ask why not?

The last thing I love is you don’t have to read anything, you don’t have to squint (depending on what computer or mobile device you’re using), and you can listen to them any time, anywhere, and even share with others. Want to hear them, and be informed when news one come up? Simply follow me on twitter.

And THAT is why I don’t tweet like others do. ;-D

More to come very, very soon.