Philippe Starck Emblazons LaCie’s New Drives With Egregious Logo

Sure, Starck’s had a 20-year love affair with silvery blobs combined with rectangular boxes, as his design for the Asahi headquarters proves. But never mind. This is an austere grey box, enlivened by a blob of silver. Looks decent. The best feature isn’t actually in the pictures–the smaller of the drives is actually touch-sensitive, so you trigger an application with a short tap and a full back-up by running your hand along its length.

That’s pretty cool. But step back, and the most attention-grabbing aspect of their design is actually the imprint “LaCie by Starck,” complete with Starck’s own logo. Now imagine if you never knew that a design all-star was behind the piece. Not so sexy anymore, huh? The LaCie drive is basically the product-design equivalent of a boring t-shirt emblazoned with ARMANI EXHANGE in rhinestones.

Now, design fans will recall that Starck has a history of pointlessly emblazoning his logo on some of his blandest designs. And he also has a history of laughably frivolous design.

But here, the Frenchman’s pièce de résistance is that the larger drive actually projects his logo right onto your desktop.