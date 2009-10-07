Problems at the US Chamber of Commerce — and what we can learn about managing a crisis of confidence

The US Chamber of Commerce, which proclaims itself to be “the world’s largest business federation representing more than three million businesses and organizations of every size,” has a big problem on its hand.

High-profile companies have been quitting the Chamber, a

virtual Who’s Who of top businesses, including Apple, PG&E, Nike,

and Exelon.

The reason: the US Chamber’s opposition to the Waxman-Markey climate change bill.

The

US Chamber points out that “ore than 96% of U.S. Chamber members are

small businesses with 100 employees or fewer” and that “As the voice of

business, the Chamber’s core purpose is to fight for free enterprise

before Congress, the White House, regulatory agencies, the courts, the

court of public opinion, and governments around the world.”

But its members seem to feel that the U.S. Chamber is not listening.

And,

as a member of my local Chamber of Commerce, I’ve been upset about some

of the positions staked out by the US Chamber: they didn’t truly seem

to help small businesses.

I had mentioned something to my local

chamber, but it turns out that local chambers of commerce are not

necessarily members of the US Chamber — which is a branding problem.