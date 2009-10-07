“There is No Such Thing as a Lost Cause… Unless You Give Up”

George Lucas, the filmwriter, producer, and director known best for his Star Wars and Indiana Jones series, was interviewed at the World Business Forum in Radio City Music Hall yesterday.

Most striking was the number of inventions he generated to support his films, including multitudes of breakthroughs in technology.

We started making movies in San Francisco where there were no film resources. We had to create everything from scratch: cheaper, better, faster. We invented it ourselves. For example, in Star Wars, we needed a way to pan across star ships while they were moving through space. We invented a whole new way of doing it – we got involved with Silcon Valley.

The circumstances are impossible, the resources are completely limited, and you have to really get yourself out there to get things done.

Lucas revolutionized the film industry with technological inventions that were enormous in their impact and bold in their execution.

Movies are an artform. My definition of art is a way of communicating emotions from one human being to another. For the most part that includes technology.

Once you get beyond the spoken word and dance, you’re into technology. You can see even on the walls of the French caves where they paint antelope. They aren’t doing antelopes. They’re doing emotional-spiritual depictions of antelopes.