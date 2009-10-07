Traditional Marketing Isn’t Dead Just Yet

“Although we have seen the computer and mobile phone screens taking on a significant role, their emergence has not been at the cost of TV viewership,”said Jim O’Hara , President, Media Product Leadership, The Nielsen Company. As of 2Q09 the 290 million people in the U.S. with TVs watch on average 141 hours of programming a month. TV far outpaces online and mobile video viewership. In fact, there are more TV sets in the U.S. than there are people. The average household has three TV sets.

Traditional (or disruptive) marketing still has tremendous reach. Instead of targeting small communities on the web, traditional marketing reaches a broad audience. In that way, it’s a manageable medium to work in. Creative and smart advertising is also a part of our culture. Think “Bud. weis. er” or a sandy beach in the South Pacific. It is still a valuable medium to communicate your brand messages and cultivate new audiences.

When approaching traditional marketing, it’s important to consider:

* Where is your audience? Do they turn on the radio at work? When they’re driving? Knowing where your audience is receiving your message can inform your creative direction and strategy.

* What is your budget? Though many brands would enjoy gracing the 1.5 million copies of the NY Times, not everyone has the budget for such a media buy. Maximize your efforts. To effectively reach your audience, understand where they are consuming your message.

* Can your message be effectively communicated through that media? Not all brand messages will be communicated in the same way.

While you decide where to spend your marketing dollars, it’s important to understand the benefits and downsides of each medium:

Radio

Benefits — Radio is an inexpensive medium to work in and it has tremendous reach. In fact, 95 percent of people listen to radio.