Will Fans Pay Public Enemy to Make a New Album or Just Buy Old Hits on CD?

At every step of their music industry and lyrical innovation, the hip-hop group Public Enemy has been a magnet for irony.

A collective of self-proclaimed radicals lead by rapper Chuck D and hype man Flavor Flav, they’ve championed positive black causes and shouted out everyone from Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King to Malcolm X and Louis Farrakhan. But one of their most memorable contributions to mainstream music was a cover version of their own song “Bring the Noise” with thrash metal group Anthrax.

They railed against the scourge of freebase cocaine in “Night of the Living Baseheads,” then Flavor Flav developed a crack problem.

They blasted a fictitious woman for watching garbage TV in “She Watch Channel Zero?!,” then Flav became a reality star in Flavor of Love on VH1.

Now the group has announced its plans to flip the script on the major-label-driven music business model by making an album with an Amsterdam-based company SellaBand, which asks fans to front the cost of a new record (and share in any profits). At the same time, Def Jam, Public Enemy’s old label, a subsidiary of Universal, is slapping one of their hits on the Def Jam 25 Anniversary Collection, a 5-CD crate (remember CDs?) of re-issued songs from the back catalog, a classic moneymaking scheme for labels.

SellaBand will ask fans to help PE raise $250,000, which will pay for the cost of production and distribution of a yet-to-be-written, yet-to-be-named record. Participants, called “Believers”–because, let’s face it, the album could be as superb as 1995’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back or as atrocious as 2005’s New Whirl Odor–can buy one of 10,000 “parts” of the forthcoming record for as little as $25.