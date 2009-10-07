Where the Wild Things Are: The Most Hipster-ific Movie of All Time?

When some god-awful sequel like Transformers 9 hits screens, you expect the endless parade of merchandise tie-ins. But not so much with Where the Wild Things Are. Nonetheless, the film has become something of a watershed for marketing to the tight-jeans, nerd-glasses set. Witness the current ads running for the film, which featuring gauzy cinematography and a track by Arcade Fire. Maybe this approach was crafted by the marketing team, but you’ve got to think that its indie creators had some hand in this. The film was written by Dave Eggers–the man who made anti-ironic ironic earnestness cool again, in his novels and memoir, A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius–and directed by Spike Jonze, a skate-video director turned auteur, who also was once married to Sophia Coppola, the muse of Marc Jacobs.

So what are we talking about, in terms of merch? Cool Hunting did a fabulous round-up of 13 separate tie-ins (collect ’em all!), and these include the usual suspects: Pop-up store installations, wacky outerwear, and creepy-cool jewelry.

The costumes above were designed by Christian Joy, the clothing designer best-known for creating the stage outfits of Karen O–the lead singer of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs who also helped create the film’s soundtrack. Currently, the costumes are on display at Space 15 Twenty, a cool-kid boutique in L.A., alongside an installation:

Meanwhile, Pamela Love designed jewelry inspired by and worn in the movie; it’s on sale through Opening Ceremony, a mini-empire of hipster boutiques: