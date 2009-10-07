Lencioni Teaches Team Engagement

Patrick Lencioni is an expert in team performance. He is the author of eight best-selling books with over 2.5 million copies sold. After six years in print, his book The Five Dysfunctions of a Team continues to be on national best-seller lists.

It’s easy to see why. Immensely likable on stage he is adept at both entertaining and getting across his points with captivating stories, Dilbert-like in their tragicomic tone.

Here are some quips from his presentation today at the World Business Forum in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall:

Leaders must learn to over-communicate: If you are a great leader, your people should be able to do an impression of you when you’re not around.



When we focus on things outside of our circle of influence, our circle of influence shrinks.

Someone may say to me, “I work on a great team, but we don’t win any games.” I say to them, “No, you work on a crappy team. You just happen to like each other.”

Wine is the great elixir of truth at many executive meetings.

