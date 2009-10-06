advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dual Screen Laptops: Double the Pleasure for On-the-Go Geeks

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Dual-screen notebooks are out there, and while they may not look as cool as this Asus concept, they have some serious appeal to coders, designers, and other nerd-types who need pixel real-estate to go.

advertisement
Gscreen Spacebook

Want one? The company to see is Gscreen. Their Spacebook, due out very soon on Amazon.com, combines two 15.4-inch screens into one 8.7 pound notebook. The rest of the specs do the overkill justice: Core 2 Duo running at 2.8 or 2.53GHz, up to 4GB of DDR2 RAM, and a 512MB Nvidia 9800M GT graphics card to power the screens.

Lest you think this product a fluke, more dual-screen notebooks are on the way. Kohjinsha is packing two 10.1-inchers into one notebook too, as seen at CEATEC.

Lenovo also has their own version in the works.

More DIY videos at 5min.com

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life