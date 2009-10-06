Dual Screen Laptops: Double the Pleasure for On-the-Go Geeks

Dual-screen notebooks are out there, and while they may not look as cool as this Asus concept , they have some serious appeal to coders, designers, and other nerd-types who need pixel real-estate to go.

Want one? The company to see is Gscreen. Their Spacebook, due out very soon on Amazon.com, combines two 15.4-inch screens into one 8.7 pound notebook. The rest of the specs do the overkill justice: Core 2 Duo running at 2.8 or 2.53GHz, up to 4GB of DDR2 RAM, and a 512MB Nvidia 9800M GT graphics card to power the screens.

Lest you think this product a fluke, more dual-screen notebooks are on the way. Kohjinsha is packing two 10.1-inchers into one notebook too, as seen at CEATEC.

Lenovo also has their own version in the works.

