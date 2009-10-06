Can Blu Homes Fulfill the Promise of Prefab?

Maybe Barry Bergdoll should have come to the opening of his museum show dressed as the Grim Reaper. In Home Delivery , MoMA’s show last summer, Bergdoll recalled more than 100 years of failed efforts to make prefabricated homes a workable proposition. Bergdoll offered no prediction for the much-hyped modernist prefabs of today, but the show by implication cast doubt on their feasibility.

The dream of shining minimalist prefabs rolling off assembly lines and whisked to their sites on flatbed trucks has soured over the last few years as architects struggled to fulfill the promise of cheap alternatives to conventional housing. By the time installation and finishing work is done, most established prefabs cost $300 to $400 a square foot–no less than a custom home built by a frugal architect and contractor.

The prefab industry received demoralizing news last May when Michelle Kaufmann closed her studio. She had been a darling of design editors, and her prefabs–the Glidehouse, Breezehouse, mkLotus, and mkSolaire–are among the most visible on the market. If she can’t make it, who can?

Now it looks like Kaufmann’s designs have a sponsor. Last week, Blu Homes, a start-up homebuilder based outside Boston, bought Kaufman’s designs and will begin manufacturing them next year at their factory.

Prefab companies normally work one of two ways: they manufacture the largest boxes allowed on a truck or they make walls and ceilings to be assembled on site. Either way, shipping is cumbersome and expensive, and the houses can never be more than, say, 600 miles from the factory.