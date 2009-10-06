Classified ‘How to Stop Leaks’ Document Leaks Onto Internet

These days, it’s critical to keep secrets off the Internet. At least that’s what the UK’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) concluded in its Defence Manual of Security , a 2,400-page, restricted document designed to help government officials “maintain information security in the face of hackers, journalists, foreign spies and others.” And we would know, because it just leaked onto the Internet . How could this happen? Let’s consult the Defence Manual!

The What

According to our friends at the MoD, “leaks

usually take the form of reports in the public media which appear to involve

the unauthorised disclosure of official information (whether protectively

marked or not) that cause political harm or embarrassment to either the UK

Government or the Department concerned.” Oh, so that’s what this thing is! Good to know.

The Who

Well, since the MoD singles

out the Chinese for having “a

voracious appetite for all kinds of information; political, military,

commercial, scientific and technical,” it was probably them. But hey,

it’s all good: Chinese agencies tend to “make friends” instead

of “running agents.” So they probably leaked it out of kindness.

The Why

Information usually leaks via “disaffected

members of staff, or as a result of the attentions of an investigative

journalist, or simply by accident or carelessness.” In this case, I’m hoping it’s the first option–because, really, if you’re a “disaffected” employee, can you think of a more hilariously ironic way to screw your boss?