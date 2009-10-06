Classified ‘How to Stop Leaks’ Document Leaks Onto Internet

These days, it’s critical to keep secrets off the Internet. At least that’s what the UK’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) concluded in its Defence Manual of Security, a 2,400-page, restricted document designed to help government officials “maintain information security in the
face of hackers, journalists, foreign spies and others.” And we would know, because it just leaked onto the Internet. How could this happen? Let’s consult the Defence Manual!
The What
According to our friends at the MoD, “leaks
usually take the form of reports in the public media which appear to involve
the unauthorised disclosure of official information (whether protectively
marked or not) that cause political harm or embarrassment to either the UK
Government or the Department concerned.” Oh, so that’s what this thing is! Good to know.
The Who
Well, since the MoD singles
out the Chinese for having “a
voracious appetite for all kinds of information; political, military,
commercial, scientific and technical,” it was probably them. But hey,
it’s all good: Chinese agencies tend to “make friends” instead
of “running agents.” So they probably leaked it out of kindness.
The Why
Information usually leaks via “disaffected
members of staff, or as a result of the attentions of an investigative
journalist, or simply by accident or carelessness.” In this case, I’m hoping it’s the first option–because, really, if you’re a “disaffected” employee, can you think of a more hilariously ironic way to screw your boss?
The WTF
As detailed in other MoD documents, which leaked last week, “the UK MoD has a dedicated Internet monitoring unit…which as part of its activities monitors Wikileaks,” the site that published the Defence Manual. Better luck next time.
[via UK Telegraph]