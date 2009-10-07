3 Honda Concepts for the Tokyo Motor Show

At the end of this month we’ll see a parade of cool concepts at the Tokyo Motor Show. Honda has been releasing teasers of what it’ll be showing–interesting stuff that’s geared to the changes in community brought on by the rise of electric vehicles and energy shortages. Here’s a look at three we’ve seen so far.

As Autoblog reports, Honda’s display will focus on the “HELLO! Zone,” showcasing electric vehicles. As they write:

It’s a retro-styled battery-powered car with a face of a pug puppy crossed

with a Trabant and nifty concept-y features like swappable seat fabrics, a solar roof, and a “communications system” embedded in the black front fascia. Most importantly, however, the EV-N’s passenger door contains one of those bizarrely kickass UX-3

super gyroscopic robot unicycles, which pretty much makes the EV-N the

coolest electric car of all time. We think. Anyhow, when Honda unveils

an ASIMO that can both drive the EV-N and then self-deploy on the UX-3,

it’s time to go hide under your beds, because that’ll be the signal

that their robot army is ready for world domination.

We’ve covered that UX-3 Unicycle once before, and actually, it was inspired by research done for Asimo. It’s vanishingly tiny, at 22 pounds, and can roll for an hour before needing a recharge, which it could presumably get once slotted back into the EV-N:



