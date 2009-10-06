World Business Forum live – Day 1

Seth

Kahan is a Change Leadership specialist. He has consulted with CEOs and

executives in over 50 world-class organizations that include Shell,

World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American Society of

Association Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike

Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founder

of Seth Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a community of CEOs working together

to innovate through the current economy. His next book, Getting Change Right: Guaranteeing Buy-In from Your Most Valuable Players, will be published in spring 2010 by Jossey-Bass. Visit his other blog, GettingChangeRight.com for more info on the book.