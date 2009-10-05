Why You Should Pay Someone Else to Help Tell Your Story

You know the old adage, If you want a job done right you’ve got to do it yourself? Okay, in some cases it’s true. But you probably wouldn’t perform open-heart surgery on yourself no matter how fervently you buy into the idea. Instead, you’d search diligently until you found a surgeon whose hands you’d trust to touch your heart.

Hiring a storytelling partner is a bit like that (in the most metaphoric sense). You need someone with verifiable skill and experience, someone whom you can trust in your most vulnerable moments. The right partner will be able to reach into you and extract deeper, richer memories and ideas than you’d naturally access on your own, and then that partner will be able to translate those stories into a medium in which he or she is an expert—whether that’s a book, play, film, speech, etc. Like a great doctor, you also want someone who can guide you through everything that comes after your surgery.

Over the last few years, we’ve had the privilege of helping dozens of clients achieve the dream of putting their story into words and sharing it with the world. Why do they come to us for help instead of doing it themselves? Many of them are busy and successful businesspeople who have neither the time nor particular skill needed to pen a book or draft a screenplay. Others come to us with a tentative draft, sensing something is missing but not knowing how to fill that gap. Most of our clients come to us knowing the story they want to tell but not how to put it in words, images, or sound. They recognize the need for help and the importance in investing for the highest-caliber work. They understood that if they wanted their story told right, they couldn’t do it themselves.

It boils down to three questions:

Do you believe in your story or message? Can you skillfully convey that message on your own? Do you have the skills necessary to promote your story?

If your answer to the first question is a resounding yes and your answers to the second and third are anything less, you owe it to yourself to seek help in building your dream.