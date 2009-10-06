The Urban Forest Project: Companies Fund Public Art, Which Funds Non-Profits

New York-based marketing and branding agency Worldstudio has always made it a point to work with clients and causes that promote social and environmental good. In 2006, the firm’s longtime client Times Square Alliance (TSA) came to partner Mark Randall with an interesting request: For the first time ever, the city was allowing banners on lightposts in Times Square to be turned over to artists. Tim Tompkins, president of TSA, asked Worldstudio to create a unique public art experience for the high-traffic streets. The result, the Urban Forest Project, is a popular awareness campaign that has spread to several cities, connecting corporate sponsors with local causes and engaging artists with their city government.

A RECYCLED IDEA

Partnering with the local chapter of AIGA and tapping artists and designers to use the form or metaphor for a tree, Worldstudio selected 185 banners with messages of sustainability, ecology, and the environment–creating a stunning instant landmark with a positive message. But there were two additional mandates dictated by Worldstudio for the project: 1) that it create no waste, and, 2) that somehow financial support would go back to the arts. So once the banners finished their run, they were recycled into tote bags by handbag company Jack Spade. These tote bags were then sold online, and all proceeds were donated to the scholarship and mentoring program of AIGA New York, working with kids to expose them to the arts.

Devising a chain-of-events like that for a high-level client is not at all unusual for Worldstudio. But creating a very sustainable, creative campaign is sometimes difficult for a big-picture executive team to dream up, says Andréa Pellegrino, who joined Worldstudio as a partner in 2008. By matching Times Square Alliance’s funding with AIGA’s civic outreach, they were able to create a revenue- and awareness-generating model for all parties involved, says Pellegrino. “Our common interest is in creating ownable projects

and programs for our clients that demonstrate their corporate social responsibility platforms and make

tangible positive change in the communities they serve.”

HIGH VISIBILITY MESSAGE

Bringing the sustainability message to a place like Times Square seems a bit counterintuitive (even though TSA points out that they embarked upon green infrastructure initiatives early on). But the flashy, entertainment-driven center was just the place for grabbing the public’s attention. Widespread attention in the media–everywhere from The New York Times to ABC News–proved Worldstudio’s hunch was right on. Suddenly Worldstudio was behind a successful high-profile project that could be adapted for any city.