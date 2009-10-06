Don’t Be A Chicken Little: Rosetta Stone Knows The Sky Isn’t Falling

The market has fallen two weeks in a row and the analysts are already running around like Chicken Little. While it is so tempting to get caught up in these daily dramas, it is also short-sighted.

advertisement

advertisement

Consider, for example, the case of Rosetta Stone (RST). This innovative

language software company issued one of the hottest IPOs of 2009. It was the

darling of Wall Street. It was going to revolutionize language learning and was

even credited with helping to reverse the downward momentum of equities in this

“great recession” year. And then Rosetta Stone reported a second quarter

loss of $7.3 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a profit of $3.4

million, or 20 cents per share, for the same quarter the year before. Suddenly,

many stock watchers are ringing bells. “Rosetta Stone is under pressure,” they

say. But I had a chance to conduct an extensive

interview with the company’s CEO, Tom Adams,

and then I dug a bit deeper. What I found was the fingerprint of a thriving

company, one that is making strategic choices others ignore. If you step above

the quarterly noise and instead analyze the company’s long-term strategic

fundamentals, you will see several strategic patterns underpinning the

company’s story. Over the next week or so I will share these

patterns and unique choices which have led to success before and may prove potent

yet again. Pattern #22:

Move Early to the Next Battleground As I’ve mentioned here before, highly

competitive companies seem to consistently orient themselves to the next

battleground, while their peers remain entranced with the immediate turf war. RST’s

core strategy begins with such a commitment.

advertisement

When Tom took the company’s helm in 2003, the

firm was selling language software in a crowded field of other similarly priced

books, tapes, and CDs. The team’s “big insight” was that by approximating the competitors’ pricing

they were mis-categorizing their offering. All language materials were selling for

between $5 and $30. And RST, following standard business school logic, had

decided to sell the first unit of their product for $20, nicely in the middle of

the field. But RST’s product was entirely different. It

was not designed to replace the classroom learning experience. Instead “we

compared ourselves to the immersive experience of going to a foreign

country, not being able to speak the language, and learning it there,” says

Tom. RST’s management realized that if they wanted

to really own the immersion positioning, they should be selling their product

at a far higher price. “We were thinking in terms of category,” Tom explains,

and so it became obvious that they needed to sell the experience not for $20 or

even $100. They immediately repackaged the product (bundling multiple $20

modules) and sold it for $300. “Price is a proxy for quality,” says Tom.

“When you make a promise that people will learn and you charge $300, then you

really must deliver.” Today’s language tools are battling to

replace the classroom learning experience. But the battleground of the future

is to apply technology to replace the experience of immersion, and RST crafted

its lesson around that premise. By choosing the next battleground early, RST

was able to break away from the current competitive field.

advertisement

Choosing the next battleground or “category”

may seem superficial. But this tactic explains the success of numerous

breakthrough companies such as Gatorade,

which was the first to move to the sports-drink category. The key to building a

long-term advantage with this strategy, however, is to weave together this

positioning with a long list of interlocking strategic decisions. This way you

raise your competitors’ costs of copying you. “Choose your competitors wisely, for they

will define you,” says Tom. Last month RST launched a new product called “Totale.” It is a combination of

the Rosetta Stone core product (a series of interactive computer lessons) with

two new services bolted on: a web-based, video coaching session with a live

tutor and online game room in which customers can play language games with

other RST users. But Totale has the potential to be

much more because it moves RST yet deeper into the next battleground. How so?

Well, to start, Totale is

entirely online. It requires no CD or heavy program to install. As such, it

steps RST into the software-as-service field, or “cloud computing” as

many call it. If the world is moving into one in which we no longer need disk

drives or large hard drives because we access our applications through web

browsers, as Google and increasingly Microsoft believe, then RST is already

there. Ask yourself

the questions below to see how you can create a new category or find a new

battleground to give your business a competitive advantage that you can build

upon. 1. Where do I

see my industry going?

advertisement

2. What

customer needs are not being met? 3. How can I

offer a new product or service that my competitors don’t expect?