The Suspect Pricing of the Obama Design Book

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

The design director of the Obama campaign, Scott Thomas, has collaborated with some of his artists to create a book called “Designing Obama” that will tell the story of how the team managed to translate the now-President’s grassroots support into an elegant, effectual visual language.

Oddly, however, Thomas has decided to self-publish the 360-page book, and is collecting funding for the project on KickStarter, a site that lets projects use microfinance to capitalize their budgets. Thomas told the Washington Post in September that he elected to self-publish to maintain his own vision of the book. But the real impetus behind the KickStarter project might simply be profit: Thomas’ somewhat dubious “pay what you like” sales proposition smacks of a donation, even though his group is presumably for-profit. Called an “Obama-like fundraising model” by Thomas, the sale hierarchy offers various levels of book add-ons for payments up to $150. The book itself is $50.

So far the project has earned $38,000 from over 600 supporters. The book needs $65,000 for publishing to begin.

