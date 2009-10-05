Macs Loved by Rich and Nerdy, Study Says

Mac owners are more likely to be affluent and gadget-oriented, according to a new study by NPD Group. The group’s Household Penetration Study found that Mac owners were more likely to have more than one computer in their household–with 66% of the Mac-using survey respondents reporting more than three computers.

NPD also reported that Mac owners were much more likely to have digital SLR cameras, iPods, large-screen LCD TVs, and navigation devices.

Though the study seems to have been pulled from the NPD Group’s Web site, you can see excerpts from the study at Gizmodo.