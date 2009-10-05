Google Embeds Bigger Ads Into Smartphones

If you use Google AdSense to monetize your site, you’ll now be able to run large, fancy ads when people visit your site from an iPhone, Pre, or another large-screen smartphone.

According to TechCrunch, the new JavaScript ad modules will be larger and snappier than Google’s dumbphone-oriented text ads. Google also recently added the ability for advertisers to place units on iPhone’s Google Maps, and in June announced AdSense units that developers could place inside their iPhone apps.

If you’re hankering for a YouTube video to cement all this mobile ad stuff, well, you’re welcome.