Nokia’s N900 Takes on the iPhone

Back in August Nokia pulled the veil off its Maemo OS flagship smartphone/MID mini-tablet device, the N900 , and touted its advanced Flash powers. Now the Finnish company has revealed lots more on the gizmo, and it’s impressive.

When it first revealed the N900, Nokia pushed it as having “computer-grade performance in a handset,” and the new video tries to reinforce that. Check it out to see how Nokia has tackled the task of making its touchscreen browser interface about as powerful as what you’d expect on your desktop PC:

After severely dragging its heels in joining the touchscreen smartphone game–and losing major ground to Apple per the iPhone’s innovations–Nokia is on the right track with this device, with a clever UI. Although some gestures clearly derive from Apple’s design, the “hover and manipulation mode” seems particularly good at enabling sophisticated interactions with active Web pages. And of course there’s full Adobe Flash 9.4 support, which is something the iPhone deliberately doesn’t have.

Then there’s today’s news of Adobe’s new Flash player version 10.1 for basically every smartphone (except the iPhone). The N900 will surely support the updated version, which will make for a fully rich smartphone mobile browsing experience. Will this turn the N900 into a worthy iPhone competitor? Does it also presage the upcoming clutch of full Web mobile-browsing tablet PCs, or is it more limited to the nascent smartbook genre?

[via NokiaConversations]