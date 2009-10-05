Marketing 101: What You Need to Know

We are at an interesting and paradoxical juncture in marketing. The web has clarified, yet befuddled many marketers. Although traditional media has tremendous reach, it is increasingly marked as mental spam. Brand managers can easily measure their success, yet no longer have complete control. It’s difficult for marketers and business leaders to navigate through the challenging times many businesses face. There are so many variables to consider, finding the optimal path is difficult and sometimes mind-numbing.

In the coming weeks we will unveil a series of posts that clarify some of these key issues marketers and businesses face today:

How to Set Business and Marketing Goals — Have you ever driven through a thick fog? Though your brights are on, it’s difficult to see the person passing you, let alone five feet in font of your hood. This experience is very much like running a business without clearly defined goals. Setting business and marketing goals gives your business direction and focus. But how do you set business and marketing goals? We discuss how to make clear claims, actionable goals, be aspirational but realistic and how a timeline can help rally and motivate your team around your ambitious goals.

Using Segmentation to Develop your Market Strategy — While there are many ways to harness the power of segmentation, one of the broadest and most valuable applications is for designing your marketing strategy – a strategy that clearly defines who you’re targeting, what you’re going to offer them, where you’re going to reach them, and how you’re going to sell them on your product and brand. We will discuss the core elements of a marketing strategy and approaches to effectively segmenting your audience.

How to Define Your Market Positioning — The goal of market positioning is to find the ideal opportunity in the market based on customer needs, market forces and financial and strategic considerations. Once you find that market opportunity, further develop your product and elevate your brand to deliver outstanding value. To get you thinking about your market position, we discuss how to craft your brand idea, value proposition and differentiate your brand attributes.

Traditional Marketing Isn’t Dead Just Yet — Traditional marketing still has tremendous reach. Instead of targeting small communities on the web, traditional marketing reaches a broad audience. In that way, it’s a manageable medium to work in. Furthermore, creative and smart advertising is a part of our culture. Think “Bud. weis. er” or a sandy beach in the Caribbean. It is still a valuable medium to communicate your brand message and cultivate new audiences. We discuss the advantages and downsides of radio, TV, print and online banner advertising.

Marketing in the Digital Age — How loud can you yell? How outrageous can you be? These are questions marketers have been asking for nearly a century. This paradigm shifted when Doyle Dane Bernbach injected intelligence into advertising in the 1960s with their revolutionary “Lemon” print ad for Volkswagen. For them, it wasn’t about how loud you can yell, it was about how interesting you are. Since the 1960s, there has been a blend of intelligent campaigns, but far outweighed by…