Monday Morning Magic: Looking Forward

Looking forward is about more than peering into the future; it’s about excitement and enthusiasm and that makes all the difference in the world.

Here is what I am looking forward to:

* Today I pack my bags with anticipation, head down to Union Station where I will meet my good friend, Michael Margolis. He is a story/brand/marketing expert with whom I love to hang. He is always an inspiration – filled with Story Mojo.

* We will board the train to NYC, where I am going to cover the World Business Forum. I’ll be there, in Radio City Music Hall, Tuesday and Wednesday, listening to world-class thought-leaders including Gary Hamel, President Bill Clinton, Paul Krugman, T. Boone Pickens, George Lucas, and Bill George, among others.

* I will be blogging and tweeting the entire event, live from inside the music hall, as it happens. I am really looking forward to sharing what I learn as I learn it. I hope you will join me here on this blog for that (SethFast.com). Follow me, too, on Twitter @SethKahan.

It’s important to have things to look forward to, especially in challenging times. They add the oomph that fuels ingenuity and adds spice. If you are leading a change initiative, what are you doing to give that something extra to the people who are working hard on your program? For that matter, what are you looking forward to in the week ahead? Share your enthusiasm – it’s contagious.

Ask others what they are looking forward to. Sharing in their anticipation can build a common fire, add an edge, contribute a call, and provide the pull that makes life worth living. It is the icing on the cake that helps overcome what otherwise might overwhelm.