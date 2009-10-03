Enough WIth The Makeovers! Ok, Fine Maybe Just One More

So I’ve been watching more TV recently and I’ve noticed that we’re becoming a nation of makeovers – personal makeovers, fashion makeovers, home makeovers, garden makeovers – the list of shows is pretty long. Now I can probably use 1/2 of these makeovers myself however it did get me thinking about my website. So, I am creating my own makeover…The Search Marketing Makeover.

As a Search professional I regularly recommend to clients to revisit the Organic Search campaign for content expansion opportunities and keyword strategy expansion. But as I think of it a bit more I realize I could recommend a full Search Marketing Makeover starting from client goals and objectives to linking strategies. It will force any Search professional to examine and revise strategies and tactics to maximize success. Let’s include one more makeover America!

In the meantime I’ll just wait by the phone and see if Hollywood calls.