Lemnis Lighting Unveils First Household Dimmable LED Bulb

Price remains a major barrier for potential LED bulb consumers, but Lemnis Lighting ‘s new six-watt dimmable LED has at least made the switch from incandescents a little sexier. The six watt Pharox60 bulb is 90% more energy-efficient and 25 times longer-lasting than a 60-watt incandescent bulb. Lemnis’ $40 bulb ($60 when the introductory deal expires next year) also lasts six times longer than a compact fluorescent bulb.

The Pharox60 isn’t the first dimmable LED–EarthLED released a dimmable bulb for track lighting earlier this year–but it is the first standard incandescent replacement to come with the capability.

Of course, price still presents a problem. Dimmable CFLs are available for under $5, and incandescents cost less than $1. Consumers might be more willing to splurge for LEDs once incandescents are phased out in 2013, but it will be a long time before the technology matches the cost of CFLs. LED lighting is much softer than CFL, however, and the price of LEDs is virtually rock-bottom when a 25 year life span is taken into account.

The Pharox60 bulb is available now on Lemnis’s Web site, and will soon go on sale at Amazon.com

