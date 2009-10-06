An Out Of The Sandbox Advertising Idea

It’s October! And, that means that those of us in the Midwest, are preparing for hibernation. It’s truly a bittersweet time of year. Yeah, the fall colors are nice. Yeah, we’ve got Brett Favre in Minnesota and we’re all hyped-up for football. Yeah, the holidays are cool. But, all that is nice about this time of year is wiped out with the thought of the next six-months of shoveling snow and ten below wind chills — monkey fighter.

As many of us snowbirds do, come January, we follow the real birds down south (at least for a week) for some distorted reality. The ultimate question is always where to go. Airlines and tourist destinations are keenly aware of our desire for warmer weather, and they market to us as such. Not that they need to be really clever to capture our attention — a palm tree will usually do the trick — but I just happen to have an advertising idea that only a true Midwesterner could come up with.

Key West, Maui, Fort Myers Beach, Cancun … Listen up, this one is for you.

Here’s the sitch: I’m an average 9 to 5 slave from the northern half of the United States, just fighting my way through traffic on my morning commute. It’s mid January and old man winter decided to dump a few inches of snow on the roads the night before. Needless to say, the driving conditions are just lovely. If I wasn’t already late enough for work, I just happen to get stuck behind a dump truck sanding the roads (a common occurrence for those that weren’t aware). After a brief fit of passenger seat punching rage, I happen to notice the gate of the dump truck has an ad. What? Upon closer examination, it appears to be a serene photo of a white sandy beach, palm trees and a message. It says, “Sand is brought to you by Fort Myers Beach. Come get it on your toes, not your tires.” They got me. Timing was impeccable, message was on target.

Hey Southwest Airlines, “Wanna Get Away?”. Dump trucks. Tailgate. Works for you to. Hurry before Fort Myers takes it.

