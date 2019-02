It seems like just yesterday when burning a CD could score big points with the ladies.

These days, Philips is still helpin’ a brother out — but now it’s with LED-powered, super-efficient $40 lightbulbs that last 25 years. The electronics company’s sex appeal seems to be limited mostly to China, where it is rumored to be launching two new touchscreen phones, seen below.

It’s Friday; don’t you have a wince-inducing CD-burning date to plan?