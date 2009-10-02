Inside PopTech’s Solar-Powered Bag FLAP: Timbuk2 Tackles Durability and Portability

When Andrew Zolli, executive director and curator of PopTech , and I were talking about ideas for the PopTech community and Timbuk2 , a light went off. What if Timbuk2 partnered with Sheila Kennedy of the Portable Light Project to create a bag to serve both a first world and developing market need–a portable, clean, and renewable energy source? It made so much sense–Portable Light Project makes portable lights and we make portable bags.

Thus, the FLAP–Flexible Light and Power–project was born.

So, what’s all the FLAP about? Every day in most of the

world, we flick a switch, and voila–light. We take light for granted in our

everyday lives but much of the developing world does not. Access to portable

light means savings for families who would otherwise pay for expendable light

sources, such as kerosene, charcoal, electricity, etc. Savings from portable

light means more opportunities for education, making a living, helping the sick, or seeing your kids laugh at dinnertime. Portable light can quite

literally unlock people, allow them to move freely and make a better life for

themselves. This is what’s so special about the Portable Light Project and

Sheila’s inspiring mission. We got together with the Portable Light Project and came up with a plan to

create a solar-powered LED light in the multi-use form of a Timbuk2 messenger

bag.



Design team iterations at KVA MATx

Why Timbuk2? Simply put, we

understand mobility. We’re rooted in the nomadic culture of bike messengers

and urban people on the go. Timbuk2 thrives in motion and so do people; we deserve

to be hands-free everywhere, all the time. Timbuk2 bags are built for function

and duration. If our bags don’t hug you, hold your gear, and stay on your back

until you collapse, then we haven’t done our job. So we feel we’re naturally

suited to the challenge of creating a modular, durable, affordable, and highly effective

product such as this.



Heather Micka-Smith makes a FLAP prototype

Our design director Tae Kim, the Portable Light Project’s Sheila Kennedy, and the Portable Light FLAP Team’s Heather Micka-Smith and Charles Garcia collaborated

to design a modular and flexible way to incorporate a solar unit into the FLAP bag

so you can charge up during the day for a light at night. We then partnered

them up with Jenny Carroll, Lizzy Bennett (from Timbuk2) and Cordelia Newlin de

Rojas (from PopTech) to work on the development strategy and get real prototypes

out in the field–to really figure out how to connect with the end user.