Venn Diagram of Social Media

By GL Hoffman1 minute Read

Back in the day, if you were burning up about something all you got to do is yell at the noisy person two cubicles over or at strangers in the street. Now, thanks to the blogosphere, Twitter, and other other social media tools you can kvetch all you like for the public at large. But you had better turn all that acidity into something funny or relevant if you want people to listen in.

