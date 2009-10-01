Blog Talk Radio

I’ll be on Annie Hart’s Radio show again tomorrow: www.blogtalkradio.com/inspiringchangethroughstory
When you have the courage to tell your story, it is a vulnerable journey but one filled with healing, epiphany and growth. Join Annie Hart, Katie Gutierrez Painter and Corey Blake as they discuss the process of creating Corey’s book. Corey, an expert in helping others to tell their stories, is stepping forth to tell his own for the first time. You will be inspired by the magic and beauty that come from this healing journey.