A New Epiphany

Today, in speaking with Annie and Katie on our weekly call to

develop my book we dove into some new waters. My book has started

taking on the appearance of a memoir as I change through the process of

putting it together. It began as a book very much about the two sides

of the brain and combining art and business. But that is such safe

territory for me. It’s overly comfortable.

Thankfully, as we are putting this book together, I am also in

pretty intense therapy and my aggressive therapist and Annie my

aggressive storytelling guide are having an exponential effect on my

growth. I’m being challenged in new ways. One of the new ways

revolves around growing up.

I’m a 35 year old man who has been trapped in some very old

behaviors. The work I have been doing over the last few months really

revolves around the process of recognizing those old behaviors,

assessing where they came from and then breaking free from them to

release myself from old bad habits that are inhibiting my own joy in

life.

It feels like a very profound time as I redefine my relationships

with my family, with my wife, with my business, with my self. As

opposed to being a victim of my past, I am taking control for the first

time and the impact has been tremendous. This is the hardest work I

have ever done, but I am finally letting go of an imprisoned version of

myself and giving birth to a much more powerful me.

How this will affect the book? I’m not sure we know yet. But we

have definitely seen and felt that this is a vital piece of my

story…more to come.