How CUDA Can Impact Your World

I am in San Jose at the GPU Technology Conference, where I spent yesterday listening to some excellent talks about CUDA.

We’ve blogged before

about CUDA, which is one of a handful of emerging technologies that

allow applications to run compute-intensive tasks on the graphics

processing unit of the computer.

Of course, here at the show we are getting the sales pitch from

Nvidia, which isn’t entirely a bad thing, since it’s also educational.

Something that strikes me is that every card sold by Nvidia since 2006

is CUDA-capable, which means the likelihood of the average desktop

computer having a CUDA-capable card in it is becoming pretty high.

I spent 11 years working for a company that produced desktop

software for scientific analysis in the oil exploration industry. I was

very excited by the idea that every desktop computer now has the

ability to perform highly parallel computations in a very affordable

package.

In his keynote, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang showed some slides that

did what he called CEO math. This math showed performance enhancements

on code that was conducive to parallel development; the performance

gain from moving to CUDA was on the order of 100-200x. Wow—that’s two

orders of magnitude.

The drawback to CUDA is still the need for specialized code, but as

we’ve gotten more familiar with this technology, we can attest that—for

certain applications—there can be a pretty dramatic performance gain

from a relatively modest engineering investment.