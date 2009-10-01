GCC’s Unhelpful Error Messages

Something must be done about the obtuse error messages issued by the

GCC compiler, particularly when using C++ and STL classes. Take this,

for example, which is the output I got recently after a one-line change:

src/emmserver.cpp:739: error: conversion from

'std::_Rb_tree_iterator<std::pair<const unsigned int, EMMServer::EMM> >'

to non-scalar type 'std::_Rb_tree_iterator<std::pair<const unsigned int,

std::map<short unsigned int, EMMServer::EMMSource, std::less<short

unsigned int>, std::allocator<std::pair<const short unsigned int,

EMMServer::EMMSource> > > > >' requested

src/emmserver.cpp:740: error: no match for 'operator==' in 'j ==

((EMMServer*)this)->EMMServer::mEMMSources. std::map<_Key, _Tp, _Compare,

_Alloc>::end [with _Key = unsigned int, _Tp = EMMServer::EMM, _Compare =

std::less<unsigned int>, _Alloc = std::allocator<std::pair<const unsigned

int, EMMServer::EMM> >]()'

/usr/lib/gcc/powerpc-unknown-linux-gnu/4.1.2/include/g++-

v4/bits/stl_tree.h:210: note: candidates are: bool

std::_Rb_tree_iterator<_Tp>::operator==(const

std::_Rb_tree_iterator<_Tp>&) const [with _Tp = std::pair<const

unsigned int, std::map<short unsigned int, EMMServer::EMMSource,

std::less<short unsigned int>, std::allocator<std::pair<const short

unsigned int, EMMServer::EMMSource> > > >]

It went on like this for probably 20 more lines of near-gibberish.

Andy Balaam has a humorous blog post where—almost as an aside—he generates a 1950-byte error message from a source program of only 181 bytes.

There is clearly a problem when someone starts an open source project just to post-process compiler error messages

so as to make them readable. I do use STLFilt, and it’s very helpful.

But it’s fixing a problem that shouldn’t exist in the first place,

because our compiler tools should be better at producing useful error

messages that are intelligible by mere mortals.

The problem was brought to the attention

of the GCC development team almost exactly five years ago today.

Unfortunately, they come down on the side of pedantic correctness

instead of producing a tool that might be more useful to their end

users.

As soon as I have a break on my current project, I’m hoping to investigate Clang/LLVM. It’s a new compiler technology, and I’m hopeful because they list expressive diagnostics as one of their goals. However, they do not yet support C++.