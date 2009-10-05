A Growing Wave of Hospital Excellence

Today I am at the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky. This year’s event sold out with over 5,000 nurses, health care workers, and hospital executives in attendance. These three days will showcase Magnet

Hospitals. These are hospitals that have successfully transformed their culture to attract and retain good nurses. And this in the midst of a nursing shortage that is expected to intensify.

ANCC has successfully designed a program that creates a total cultural transformation for hospitals, beginning with the nurses and extending to all elements. As a result these hospitals become centers of excellence in care. This means lower patient mortality,

greater collaboration between nurses and doctors, evidence-based data

collection to drive innovation, and even a better bottom-line.

The implementation is not cheap, costing significant resources in dollars, time, and effort. But, the transformation is undeniable. So much so that when U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual

showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals,” being a Magnet facility contributes to the total score.

Today I learned that over 100 hospitals have either been designated or re-designated Magnet status in the last year, adding to the growing wave of hospital excellence ANCC has sparked. Hospitals are required to submit documents to redesignate after 4 years in order to maintain their status.