Tokyo Makes a Sun-Powered Bid for the 2016 Olympics

It’s about time the world’s largest sports festival caught up to the ecologically responsible times. This week, the president of the Tokyo 2016 Olympics bid team announced that the city’s proposed Olympic stadium will be the first to be entirely powered by solar energy–no small feat.

The world’s largest city is also promising the most compact Games plan

in history, with 97% of venues within an 8km radius of the Olympic

Stadium and Olympic Village located in the center of Tokyo. The bid also calls for the renovation of several existing sporting

facilities. It’s a smart way to reduce demand for new materials and

structures, which tend to have a negative effect on the ecosystem–and

on the urban landcape once the Games are finished.

Tokyo’s contenders include Chicago, Madrid, and Rio de Janeiro. Will

the city’s commitment to sustainability and thoughtful environmental

planning give it an edge? We’ll know tomorrow, Friday, October 2nd,

when the International Olympic Committee announces its decision in

Copenhagen.