Sustainability: It’s Not About Light Bulbs

The owner of a McDonald’s franchise made news recently by opening an eco-friendly restaurant in Cary, N.C. It has energy-efficient refrigerators, low-flow toilets, tables made from sunflower seeds and even recharging stations for electric cars.

This McDonald’s is surely going green. But that doesn’t make it sustainable.

To many people, sustainability means solar panels, wind turbines, and LEED-certified buildings. And that means that too often, sustainability is parked over by the recycling bins and isn’t core to the work. But sustainability is more than just going green or being green. It is, fundamentally, a mindset. It’s a way of thinking about business — a mode of leadership and behavior that aims to create lasting value as opposed to piling up short-term transactional wins. It’s not as much about wind turbines or solar panels or green buildings as it is about the reason we want those things: so that our companies and our world will be better off tomorrow than they are today.

We need to reframe and reclaim sustainability to take the term beyond “green” and make it relevant to the work businesspeople do every day. We need to recognize that sustainability is a powerful way to forge deeper connections with employees and customers.

Making these deeper connections with stakeholders is more important than ever. Let me offer a brief look backward to explain why. Throughout most of human history, sources of power were finite. In the land-based economy of the middle ages, the more land people owned, the more rent they could charge. In the capital-based economy spawned by the industrial age, the more capital people had, the more interest they could charge. Money talked. So did oil and minerals.

Goodbye, Command-and-Control Management

In these zero-sum economies, people accumulated and hoarded the sources of power in order to impose their will upon those who had less. And hierarchical leadership habits arose — such as command-and-control — that worked well enough for a time.

No more. In today’s knowledge economy, the sources of power — information and ideas — are infinite. Since we can’t hoard information, leadership habits forged under the old rules are less effective. Just as important, people want more than a paycheck from their jobs — they want to feel that they’re working with others to accomplish something important that they could not accomplish alone. So we are shifting from “command-and-control” to “connect-and-collaborate,” from exerting power over people to generating power through them.