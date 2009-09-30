Mark Zuckerberg is 158th Richest American

Forbes released its list of the wealthiest Americans last night. Technology’s usual suspects are all present: Gates, Ellison, Allen, Bezos, the Google duo, and so on. But there, at number 158 and tied with Donald Trump and Sumner Redstone, is a newcomer: Mark Zuckerberg, with an approximate net worth of $2 billion.

Slightly detracting from his position as 158 are two dozen others who share the same rank. Gordon Moore of Intel shows up at number 80, and Apple founder Steve Jobs at number 43. Eric Schmidt, Google’s president, comes in at number 40. One surprise: Number 94 is Ty Warner, maker of the once-popular Beanie Babies stuffed animals.