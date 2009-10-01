E.ON Unveils World’s Largest Wind Farm

Texas is home to the world’s biggest wind farm, according to officials at E.ON Climate & Renewables. The wind energy company recently put the finishing touches on its 781.8 megawatt (MW), 627-turbine facility in Roscoe, Texas.

E.ON’s $1 billion facility trumps the capacity of the previous “world’s biggest” titleholder, the 735.5 MW Horse Hollow wind farm, also in Texas. Unlike NextEra Energy Resource’s Horse Hollow farm, which is made entirely out of GE and Siemens turbines, the E.ON facility contains a mix from a number of companies, including GE, Siemens, and Mitsubishi. The 100,000-acre project has also been a boon to the local economy, with more than 300 landowners and 500 workers involved in its completion.

Texas is no stranger to grand visions of wind farms. T. Boone Pickens discussed–and then ditched–a plan to build an even bigger wind farm in the state, and Baryonyx is planning to build the country’s largest offshore wind farm, which will produce 1500 MW of power when completed. The state is already tops in U.S. wind capacity with 8,335 MW, and that number is likely to expand now that Texas is building more wind power transmission lines. A lack of transmission lines is one of the key reasons that Pickens put off his project.

