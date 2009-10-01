BlackBerry Manager Finally Comes to Mac

After what probably feels like an eternity, BlackBerry users will finally be able to sync their devices with Apple computers come tomorrow morning.

BlackBerry Desktop Manager has been been waiting in the wings for months. Originally promised last spring, and then set for release last month, the syncing software may have already given up much of its business to third-party sync software company Markspace. But for those BlackBerry users who must have the name-brand app, the time has come.

Desktop Manager does all the stuff you’d expect: sync with Address Book, iCal, and Entourage, and load music from iTunes. The download link will go live at 10AM PST on Friday.