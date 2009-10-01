Google “Search Options” Let You Slice and Dice Results

In the hope of cutting down on those billions of search results, Google announced today nine new “Search Options” that let you filter links by time, type and other criteria.

Google first launched Search Options back in May with only a handful of criteria. With an ever-growing glut of data to filter, narrowing searches will become increasingly important to consumers–some have already jumped to services like Bing out of frustration with Google results. Other search engines like Mahalo, Duck Duck Go, and Newssift have built entire sites around the supposition that Google’s results are less than useful.

The Search Options menu also gives you quick access to different results–views like the “Wonder Wheel” and “Timeline,” which haven’t been adopted en masse.