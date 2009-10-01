Two Military Robots That Rival the Creepiest Sci-Fi Creatures

From Robocop to Terminator to Saturn 3, robots have had some bad press in sci-fi movies–particularly when given guns and assigned military roles. But that’s all fiction. Here are two early prototypes of military bots that are really scary.

Little Dog

The first is a new version of Boston Dynamics astonishing, if incredibly loud, Big Dog robot. The original big beast is designed to be a semi-autonomous pack-horse to assist the soldier in the field–it can trot across almost any terrain, tackling the difficult surface conditions automatically. It even resists being kicked off-course.

The miniature version, dubbed Little Dog, is still an early prototype but is already capable of autonomously working out how to navigate obstacles and incorporating some artificial intelligence to enable it to proceed to its destination. When the design is finalized, it will be a lot more clever, and a lot more useful. Think of its potential for navigating its way into cramped and dangerous spaces after a natural disaster to look for survivors.

But it’s also got innumerable military or covert police uses, including as an incredibly useful spying device–assuming it’s quiet enough. And anyone who remembers the Tom Selleck movie classic Runaway will no doubt think of its uses as a weapon–check out the spider bot in this clip.