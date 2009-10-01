Is the Stand-Alone E-Book Doomed?

The e-book may be a hot news topic, with Amazon taking the Kindle overseas for the first time, but some other information that’s surfacing has us wondering: Is the electronic book concept doomed before it even takes off?

“Print is dead” opines Egon Spengler in Ghostbusters, and with the rise of the internet, portable computing, smartphones and the electronic book, you could take that to be a reference to the end of traditional ink-and-paper printing. But perhaps you could also read it in anther way, where the implications are bigger for static printed media in any form. In fact, the e-reader version of e-books–essentially a high-tech recreation of paper books, with media in digital form but with slow-turning pages and essentially unchangeable content–may be an evolutionary dead-end…and in the short term too.

Vooks

Publishing giant Simon and Schuster just announced that it’s working on a video book format–not a particularly new topic, but given that everyone’s used to DVD extras and web pages jam-packed with Flash interactivity it’s possibly the right time for the idea to come of age. The idea is to embed video directly into the text of a book, with the specific aim of enhancing the work with added content and insight, while minimizing disruption to the flow of the text.

An instructional book could incorporate demonstration clips, a cookbook could demo a technique, and novel could use a clip to establish a setting for the next piece of action. The first four Vooks are already written and available–and, as you may expect, they’re available online with built-in social networking to share ideas with other readers. There’s also an app available for the iPhone.

Disney’s Interactive Kids Books