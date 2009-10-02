DIY Breakfast Machine Whips Up Eggs, OJ, and More

Public design laboratory Platform 21 unveiled something awfully tasty in Amsterdam this week, a Rube-Goldberg device that harnesses simple mechanics to make (drumroll, please…) breakfast!

Japanese artist Masa Kimura teamed up with industrial designer Yuri Suzuki–whose past inventions include the graffiti radio, sound jewelry, and Bluetooth tap shoes–to create a multi-function machine that can assemble an omelet, toast with jam, coffee, tea, and orange juice. So far, no serious oven action, but a decent effort considering the team constructed the breakfast machine in a mere fortnight.

Watch the machine in action:

Wallace and Gromit would certainly approve.