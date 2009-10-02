advertisement
DIY Breakfast Machine Whips Up Eggs, OJ, and More

By Kelsey Keith1 minute Read

Public design laboratory Platform 21 unveiled something awfully tasty in Amsterdam this week, a Rube-Goldberg device that harnesses simple mechanics to make (drumroll, please…) breakfast!

breakfastmachine2

Japanese artist Masa Kimura teamed up with industrial designer Yuri Suzuki–whose past inventions include the graffiti radio, sound jewelry, and Bluetooth tap shoes–to create a multi-function machine that can assemble an omelet, toast with jam, coffee, tea, and orange juice. So far, no serious oven action, but a decent effort considering the team constructed the breakfast machine in a mere fortnight.

Watch the machine in action:

Wallace and Gromit would certainly approve.

breakfastmachine9

breakfastmachine8

breakfastmachine5

Inventor Yuri Suzuki with his breakfast machine at the closing ceremonies for Platform 21.

Previously consumed on My Modern Met.

