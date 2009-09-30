Craigslist Heartbreak Turned Into Art

A Brooklyn illustrator has begun turning “missed connections” posts from Craigslist into a series of art prints, which she posts on her blog . (Here’s one of her posts, taken from a “m4m” ad.)

According to the New York Times Bits blog, the illustrator, Sophie Blackall, is negotiating a book deal to showcase her illustrations, which she currently sells on Etsy for about $40 each. (One such print, below.)

Riffing off social “connections” (in this case, missed connections) in paintings is garnering more attention lately. Artists in a New Haven, Connecticut, gallery show, for example, made news with a collection of painted portraits based on Facebook pictures this past summer.