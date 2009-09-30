Add Facebook Connect to Your Site in Three Steps

Facebook Connect, the network’s unified-login service, has been adopted by a litany of major sites, this one included. But in the year that it’s been available, it hasn’t become any easier to implement for amateur website administrators. That is, until today.

This afternoon Facebook announced on its blog a new Connect wizard that will allow pretty much anyone with a mouse and keyboard to add Facebook Connect to their site, allowing their users to login using Facebook credentials. The Wizard promises to get you up and running in three steps.

They’ve also added a sandbox tool they’re calling Playground, so you can test your code just like you do with the Facebook API. Playground also offers code snippets that show you how to add Facebook features like profile pictures and friend-lists to your site. A connect-button tutorial, below.