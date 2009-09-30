This Week in Marketing Ethics

Ok, first off, I can hear you laughing at the title

of this post. Not very nice! Don Draper aside, we marketing types do at times

look into our souls and make an effort at doing the right thing. So this post

is about what I’ve been hearing this week, and the upshot for ethics in

marketing.

Three separate streams of information and

conversation caught my attention: The first was about the term “e-mail blast,”

the second regarding plagerism and CV puffing among “social media experts,” and

the third a report about advertisers monitoring people’s online activity, and the potential for regulation of

the practice.

Dag Blast

It!

My week in marketing ethics began with a

super-brief Marketing Profs post on the term “e-mail blast.” It’s a term that is in common use – a

potential client just asked me recently if I had email blast experience – yet

has many detractors. Nobody wants to be on the receiving end of a blast. The Marketing

Profs post ends with a quote from Justin Premick, who wrote this at the AWeber blog:

Terms like

“blast” are dangerous, not only because they make you sound like a

spammer, but also because their repeated

use can influence how you view your subscribers and campaigns. Words like

“email blast” to describe campaigns suggest the sender doesn’t see

subscribers as people, but rather as targets to shoot offers at until they

score a hit. [emphasis mine]

Covered Wagon Medicine Show

Stealing intellectual property is nothing new on the internet.

Conversation this week was not so much about stealing content as it was about

plagiarism, just plugging in someone else’s information and claiming it as your

own. The next step is selling your services ala Snake Oil Sales based on other people’s work and some smoke and mirrors. Peter Kim and

David Armano, both of Dachis Group wrote separately about their concerns. And

there was an excellent post by Leigh Duncan-Durst titled “On Plagiarism, Snake Oil, and Prayer.”