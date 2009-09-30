Frog Designs’ New iPhone App Lets You Talk TV

Frog Design is releasing an iPod app that allows you to talk to your friends about shows as you watch them.

Called TVChatter, the app allows you to follow a Twitter stream about your favorite show and respond to other viewers with @replies. It also presents you with a list of shows that are most popular, judging by Twitter activity.

TVChatter takes for granted that you might not want to hear what everyone in the world is saying about American Idol, so the app gives you the option of narrowing the Twitter stream to just people you follow. To be notified when the app gets through Apple’s approval process, follow TVChatterApp on Twitter.