Facebook Plans for the End of Its Salad Days

Facebook’s growth continues relatively unfettered , but the site’s management is keen to get all the hooks in place to keep it relevant when growth begins to slow. Now it has taken a number of steps to address the issue.

Today Facebook announced it’s releasing the Facebook Connect Wizard–to make it easier to use Facebook to add “social context to any site.” Using the Wizard means it’s now a quick, simple, and relatively painless three-step process to integrate Connect in your site. You enter some site ID details into the Wizard, download the special code Facebook’s development engine presents to you, and plop it into your site’s web code. Amazingly simple.

But there’s more. A new Playground system has some basic functions already set up to let you quickly incorporate stuff like profile pictures, user names, friend images, and so on, into your web pages. But it’ll no doubt be useful to non-expert web developers. The upshot for Facebook? It gets included into the fabric of even more websites out there on the Interwebs.

The giant social net is also launching “Translations for Facebook Connect.” The facts were revealed at the Future of Web Apps conference in London today, and there are surprisingly big implications. If you remember, Facebook came up with an innovative solution for regionalizing its services when it began to get really popular–it launched the Translations app, which turned the tricky job over to the experts: its regional users. It was a neat and classic solution to a problem that faces many online services, and with its legion of global users, a crowdsourced solution made perfect sense for Facebook.

Which is why it’s leveraging off the success of Translation via the Connect system: This effectively makes the same mechanical turk translation service available to anyone who has already embedded Connect. You upload the relevant HTML and Javascript code to your site, and then either do the translations yourself, or put your widgets, applications, or entire sites in the hands of the relevant regional users of Facebook. You don’t have to relinquish control entirely–you retain oversight, and you can even appoint a specific translation administrator to watch what’s going on for you.